All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/08/2017 12:03 BST

    Coronation Street’s Claire King Reveals Real Reason Why She’s Leaving The Soap

    'And then she started changing a bit so...'

    ‘Coronation Street’ star Claire King has opened up about her decision to leave the soap behind, during an appearance on Thursday’s (3 August) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

    Claire’s character, Erica Holroyd, will be seen turning her back on Weatherfield on Friday (4 August), after the truth about her affair with Kevin Webster is revealed.

    ITV
    Claire began playing Erica in 2014

    Speaking to GMB’s Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, Claire explained that the decision to leave was hers.

    She said: “She was a different character to what I’m usually perceived as playing, but I thought that she was such a natural character and a proper ‘Coronation Street’ character. And then she started changing a bit so...

    “She had no family, she didn’t come in with a family - she was a bit of a pinball pinging about.

    Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Claire on 'GMB'

    “So yeah, she kind of changed a bit and I just thought, ‘Right, this isn’t the character that originally started’.”

    The actress also addressed speculation over whether she could make an ‘Emmerdale’ comeback, admitting that the timing of her exit - which coincides with her old Dales’ residence Home Farm becoming empty - is interesting.

    “People have put two and two together I guess – but I will say this, the door to ‘Emmerdale’ is not locked,” she said. “So never say never!”

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    READ MORE:

    Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapsCoronation Streetcoronation street spoilers soap spoilers claire king

    Conversations