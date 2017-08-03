‘Coronation Street’ star Claire King has opened up about her decision to leave the soap behind, during an appearance on Thursday’s (3 August) ‘Good Morning Britain’.
Claire’s character, Erica Holroyd, will be seen turning her back on Weatherfield on Friday (4 August), after the truth about her affair with Kevin Webster is revealed.
Speaking to GMB’s Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, Claire explained that the decision to leave was hers.
She said: “She was a different character to what I’m usually perceived as playing, but I thought that she was such a natural character and a proper ‘Coronation Street’ character. And then she started changing a bit so...
“She had no family, she didn’t come in with a family - she was a bit of a pinball pinging about.
“So yeah, she kind of changed a bit and I just thought, ‘Right, this isn’t the character that originally started’.”
The actress also addressed speculation over whether she could make an ‘Emmerdale’ comeback, admitting that the timing of her exit - which coincides with her old Dales’ residence Home Farm becoming empty - is interesting.
“People have put two and two together I guess – but I will say this, the door to ‘Emmerdale’ is not locked,” she said. “So never say never!”
