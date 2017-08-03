ITV Claire began playing Erica in 2014

Speaking to GMB’s Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, Claire explained that the decision to leave was hers. She said: “She was a different character to what I’m usually perceived as playing, but I thought that she was such a natural character and a proper ‘Coronation Street’ character. And then she started changing a bit so... “She had no family, she didn’t come in with a family - she was a bit of a pinball pinging about.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Claire on 'GMB'

“So yeah, she kind of changed a bit and I just thought, ‘Right, this isn’t the character that originally started’.” The actress also addressed speculation over whether she could make an ‘Emmerdale’ comeback, admitting that the timing of her exit - which coincides with her old Dales’ residence Home Farm becoming empty - is interesting. “People have put two and two together I guess – but I will say this, the door to ‘Emmerdale’ is not locked,” she said. “So never say never!” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.