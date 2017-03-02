‘Coronation Street’ fans have a rather dark theory about Daniel Barlow, which is possible linked to Rob Mallard’s recent comment that he thinks his character would be capable of murder. Ever since Daniel arrived in Weatherfield at the tail end of 2016, it’s been clear that he’s hiding something and a number of fans think they’ve worked out what it is: The truth about his mum.

Daniel has barely mentioned his mum since moving back to t’cobbles, but on Wednesday (1 March) night, he gave Sinead Tinker a necklace, telling her “it belonged to my mum”. When Sinead then told her new boyfriend that she hopes to meet her potential mother-in-law one day, he shut the conversation down pretty quickly, which has led fans to come a conclusion that would seem a little daft if this wasn’t Soapland… Did Daniel murder his mother?

Might be just me being crazy but genuinely getting the feeling that Daniel murdered his mum 😱 #Corrie — Lauren (@Lolzporter) March 1, 2017

Something very creepy about that Daniel! #corrie — WIN!! IPHONE 7 PLUS! (@giveawayzulx) March 1, 2017

Daniel seems a bit odd & sneaky. Poor Sinead, the grass isn't always greener! She shd have stuck with Chesney who adored her. — Denise Panattoni (@DenisePanattoni) March 2, 2017

#Corrie thinking Daniel might of killed his mum #intresting was hoping she was gonna come back though #gutted — gloria minshull (@glo379) March 2, 2017

@cupie_doll Just caught up on last nights Corrie. Do you think Daniel has murdered Denise? — Heather (@Hrawli) March 2, 2017

While there aren't exactly any proper clues yet, we have already seen Daniel's nasty side on a number of occasions and, of course, there are those comments from actor Rob. "He looks like butter wouldn't melt but there is so much more going on underneath, I think it's brilliant," he recently said. "Ask some murderers in prison whether there were any warning signs before they killed and they'll say no, it just happened, something switched in them and they turned into a killer. "Daniel could be a killer, I absolutely think he's got that in him because he's had to assume an adult role from an early age so he's sat on his own development."