Rob Mallard has made a bold claim about his ‘Coronation Street’ character Daniel Barlow, revealing just how low he thinks he could sink.
In recent weeks, Daniel’s dark side has surfaced a few times - as Chesney found out the hard way - and Rob has now admitted that he thinks his on-screen alter-ego could be capable of committing some terrible deeds.
He tells The Sun: “He looks like butter wouldn’t melt but there is so much more going on underneath, I think it’s brilliant.
“Ask some murderers in prison whether there were any warning signs before they killed and they’ll say no, it just happened, something switched in them and they turned into a killer.
“Daniel could be a killer, I absolutely think he’s got that in him because he’s had to assume an adult role from an early age so he’s sat on his own development.
“He’s stubborn, petulant, and unable to deal with his own emotions, and that’s a dangerous combination.”
The character is currently at the centre of a romance storyline with Sinead Tinker, but the new couple are in for a shock next week, when Sinead discovers that she’s pregnant.
Rob recently discussed the storyline, admitting that he previously feared that viewers would struggle to believe in his character’s on-screen fling with a woman, if they knew he was gay.
