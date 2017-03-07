Marc Baylis has sent the ‘Coronation Street’ rumour mill into overdrive, by being spotted arriving at the soap’s Manchester studios. The actor played Rob Donovan, who was given a 25-year prison sentence for murdering Tina McIntyre back in 2014, and his arrival at the set has understandably led to speculation over whether the character has managed to get an early release date.

TV/REX/Shutterstock Marc as Rob, with 'Corrie' veteran Kate Ford

Pictures obtained by The Sun show Marc arriving at the Media City building with a small suitcase, but when he left, he attempted to hide himself with the help of some ITV workers, before shielding himself with his jacket. If Rob reappears in Weatherfield, one family who probably won’t be too pleased is the Barlows. Rob happily stood by as Peter was wrongfully convicted for Tina’s murder, but the truth was eventually discovered by Rob’s sister Carla, who shopped him to the police on his wedding day.

REX/Shutterstock Rob was rumbled by Carla

Tracy Barlow - the bride-to-be who had her day ruined - isn’t exactly known for her forgivinh nature, so we reckon she’d have something to say on his return too. At present, another ‘Corrie’ resident, Maria Connor, remains behind bars, and reports have claimed she’ll cause quite the commotion when she’s released this summer. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.