Viewers - and a handful of Weatherfield residents - know that Steve is the father of Leanne Battersby’s baby, but could anyone else be about to realise something isn’t quite right?

It all happens when Gail Platt throws a party to welcome Leanne’s newborn son Oliver, who she thinks is her grandson, into the world.

Steve and Michelle are at the bistro as it takes place, and are forced to look on as the Platts celebrate, which is difficult enough as they’re still mourning the loss of their own son.

When the time comes for a family picture, David asks Steve to take the snap, and he does so with Michelle looking on.

Things then get even worse though, as David asks Steve to hold baby Oliver, which he does, with Michelle none the wiser - though Leanne obviously fears the worst.