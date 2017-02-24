All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/02/2017 08:01 GMT

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Steve McDonald Left Holding His Secret Son - Will The Truth Be Revealed?

    Uh-oh...

    Friday (24 February) night’s ‘Coronation Street’ will include a tense moment for Steve McDonald, when he’s left holding his secret son.

    Viewers - and a handful of Weatherfield residents - know that Steve is the father of Leanne Battersby’s baby, but could anyone else be about to realise something isn’t quite right?

    ITV Pictures
    Steve steps in to help the Platts take the perfect picture 

    It all happens when Gail Platt throws a party to welcome Leanne’s newborn son Oliver, who she thinks is her grandson, into the world.

    Steve and Michelle are at the bistro as it takes place, and are forced to look on as the Platts celebrate, which is difficult enough as they’re still mourning the loss of their own son.

    When the time comes for a family picture, David asks Steve to take the snap, and he does so with Michelle looking on.

    Things then get even worse though, as David asks Steve to hold baby Oliver, which he does, with Michelle none the wiser - though Leanne obviously fears the worst.

    ITV Pictures
    Will Michelle notice that something's wrong?

    As soapland secrets go, this one has actually stayed private for a pretty long time, but it’s been reported that it won’t be long before Michelle finds out about her husband’s one-night stand with Leanne.

    Back in January, it was claimed that Michelle will divorce Steve when she finds out about the tryst - which took place when they were on a break - and speaking at the National Television Awards, actress Kym Marsh told us that there’s a lot of drama to come.

    “Michelle’s going to go bonkers,” she said. “He should be absolutely terrified… And so should Leanne.”

    ‘Coronation Street’ airs tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    READ MORE:

    Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilersCoronation Streetcoronation street spoilersKym Marshsimon gregson

    Conversations