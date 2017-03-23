All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/03/2017 12:11 GMT | Updated 23/03/2017 13:50 GMT

    Countdown's Rachel Riley Apparently Finds Something Funny About The Word Vibrator

    A Dictionary Corner guest set the studio abuzz.

    ’Countdown’ numbers whizz Rachel Riley couldn’t hold her giggles in on the quiz show on Wednesday (22 March). 

    Apparently there is something funny about the word ‘vibrator’. 

    Being the mature adults we are, we have no idea what she could have found so hilarious, but she was suitably amused when Dictionary Corner guest Dr Phil Hammond pointed out that the word could be made with the round’s letters. 

    Channel 4
    Rachel Riley popped a vibrator up on the board on 'Countdown'

    “It’s happened to me in the emergency department before, as well,” Dr Phil joked. 

    Ever-sensible host Nick Hewer added: “I think we better move on!”

    Earlier this month, Rachel was left blushing when her boyfriend Pasha Kovalev made an appearance on the Channel 4 show. 

    The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer provided a potentially embarrassing moment when he suggested the word ‘phallus’ as an answer, while also appearing in Dictionary Corner. 

    ‘Countdown’ threw up some memorable moments last month, when the words ‘shithead’ and ‘squirter’ both appeared on the board

    However, neither of these incidents come close to what happened back in October, when host Nick Hewer was left red-faced after asking Rachel Riley if she was “gagging for a hard one”.

    ‘Countdown’ airs weekdays at 2pm on Channel 4. 

    Countdown's Naughtiest Words
