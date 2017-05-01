Three teenage women have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in an operation linked to a counter-terror raid which saw a woman shot and injured.

The suspects, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were held after raids by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command in east London on Monday.

They are being questioned at a police station outside London on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts, the Press Association reported.

HieronymusUkkel via Getty Images The suspects, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were held after raids by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism unit

The Met said the arrests were part of an “ongoing intelligence-led operation” linked to a similar raid on Thursday in Harlesden Road, north London, during which a 21-year-old woman was shot by armed police.

The latest arrests bring the total linked to the Harlesden Road operation, in which police believe they foiled an active terror plot, to 10.

Elite armed officers carried out a “specialist entry” into the terraced property shortly before 7pm on Thursday night.

Police fired CS gas into the address, which had been under observation as part of a current counter-terrorism operation.

The 21-year-old woman shot by police was discharged from hospital on Sunday following treatment before being taken in for questioning.

A further six people were also arrested in connection with the swoop, including five at or near the address in north London and one in Kent.

Aged between 16 and 43 they were all arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts and taken to a south London police station for questioning.

One has been named in reports as Mohamed Amoudi, 21, a Yemeni-born British citizen who studied physics at Queen Mary University in east London.

Scotland Yard said warrants of further detention were granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, allowing the six to be questioned until dates between May 2 and May 4.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed after Thursday’s raid that an active terror plot had been foiled.