A couple who were forced to delay their wedding due to the cancellations of BA flights have finally tied the knot.

Laura Sciortino and her husband Sam were due to marry on the Greek island Santorini on Sunday and had flown out in advance of the big day.

But after BA cancelled all flights out of London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports due to a “major IT system failure”, half their guests were unable to make the ceremony.

The couple, from Surrey, frantically re-arranged the wedding they’d been planning for two years in order to have their family by their sides.

Thankfully, they were able to get married a day later than planned, on Monday 29 May.