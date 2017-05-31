A couple who were forced to delay their wedding due to the cancellations of BA flights have finally tied the knot.
Laura Sciortino and her husband Sam were due to marry on the Greek island Santorini on Sunday and had flown out in advance of the big day.
But after BA cancelled all flights out of London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports due to a “major IT system failure”, half their guests were unable to make the ceremony.
The couple, from Surrey, frantically re-arranged the wedding they’d been planning for two years in order to have their family by their sides.
Thankfully, they were able to get married a day later than planned, on Monday 29 May.
Speaking to the BBC, Laura explained that her brother, aunt, uncle and three bridesmaids were unable to get to Santorini in time for the original wedding.
The guests arrived just in time for the Monday ceremony after booking flights with another airline, but the bridesmaids’ dresses were sadly stranded in their luggage at Heathrow.
“We had to contact suppliers and change all the arrangements,” Laura explained.
“Luckily our wedding planner and hotel were very understanding and we couldn’t have done it without them.”
Despite the last-minute changes, which included the couple not having the decorations they’d chosen, the family enjoyed the wedding.
“We are happy that the wedding went well and pleased our family made it, but the BA chaos caused a lot of unnecessary stress and confusion,” Laura said.
The happy couple are now enjoying their honeymoon. We wish them a safe (and punctual) flight home.