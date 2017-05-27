British Airways has cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports today because of a “major IT system failure”. The carrier earlier announced the cancellation of all flights before 6pm due to the failure which it said was causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide”. The airline earlier today apologised to travellers for an “IT systems outage” which had led to passengers complaining of “huge queues” at check-in along with problems using the airline’s website and app.

We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017

@TimReidCE Heathrow airport confirms cancellations for @British_Airways flights due to a worldwide IT system issuehttps://t.co/mh8NzObnJo pic.twitter.com/ch8pM52zMg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 27, 2017

"There's been no announcement" - Heathrow passenger finds out from Sky News that her BA flights have been cancelled pic.twitter.com/0OTk8gaWCt — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 27, 2017

Passengers have been told not to travel to the London airports because of “extreme congestion” at the terminals. A spokeswoman for the airline said: “We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide.” BA added: “We’ve found no evidence that it’s a cyber attack. “The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6pm UK time today, so please do not come to the airports,” the airline continued. “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.” BA later cancelled all flights on Saturday. Travellers have been told to check the airline website and twitter account for updates about the situation. Many expressed frustrations over the outage on social media.

Chaos at Heathrow - BA system problems apparently so severe that staff having to write gate information on white boards (pic: @theboyg) pic.twitter.com/0nGX16QH5F — Stephen Jones (@SteveJonesPA) May 27, 2017

Stuck on a @British_Airways plane at Belfast going nowhere. “BA computers down worldwide” whatever that means! #britishairways — Philip Bloom (@PhilipBloom) May 27, 2017

were delayed but no one knows how long and were not allowed to buy food or drink! Thanks #britishairways pic.twitter.com/ZEhGcDTqMt — emma kate (@emma_sweede) May 27, 2017

Trying to check my British Airways flight details, getting a 404 error on https://t.co/lMRi4GwZ3R pic.twitter.com/xq98h9KUq8 — Nicholas Hall (@nicholas_hall) May 27, 2017

@British_Airways constant error message saying you're busy when I try to check in or manage my booking and no one answers the phone #checkin — Naomi Davidson (@mmmscousepies) May 27, 2017

Looks like we are going to #Heathrow for lunch and not much further. Nice one @British_Airways pic.twitter.com/B9t3OhMEM0 — Duncan Shaw (@shawduncanjames) May 27, 2017

The delays came as scores of Britons headed overseas for the long weekend and half-term school holidays on Saturday morning. The airline has experienced issues with its online check-in systems in the past. Passengers were hit by severe delays in September and July last year because of IT glitches. The latest problem meant parts of BA’s website were unavailable and some travellers were unable check in on the mobile app. Melissa Davis, who runs a legal PR agency in London, was held for more than an hour and a half on the tarmac at Heathrow, on a BA flight returning from Belfast. Speaking from the plane, Davis said the air conditioning had been off “so I don’t think we will be going anywhere any time soon”, but added that the passengers had been kept informed by their pilot and given water while they remained seated. She later said she and others were then told they could not transfer to other flights because “they can’t bring up our details”. Henry Tail, a 27-year-old teacher from London, claimed he had missed his flight to Rome because of the technical problems. “I checked in online using the BA app at 8.15 for my flight at 9.25, then went and had breakfast,” he told the Press Association. “At some point, the app restarted and when I went to go through security, I couldn’t log in to my booking to get my QR code. “This meant I couldn’t go through security, and by the time I’d gone back and forth to various customer service desks, the flight had closed,” he said. Gareth Wharton, also at Heathrow Terminal 5, tweeted a picture of BA staff writing gate information on a whiteboard amid the systems outage. “Gets worse, #T5 staff having to put gate info up on a white board #LowFi #Heathrow,” he tweeted.

PA Wire/PA Images British Airways has cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports today