    17/01/2017 16:52 GMT

    Courgette Shortage: Don't Fret And Munch These Carb Substitutes Instead

    Farewell courgetti, you were a good friend.

    We’re in the midst of a courgette shortage and it’s a sorry state of affairs indeed. 

    Poor weather in southern Spain has resulted in fewer courgettes being harvested, which has sent wholesale courgette prices rocketing across Europe, according to The Guardian.

    The courgette shortage has now reached UK supermarkets and it’s even been suggested that the versatile vegetable could disappear from shelves for months.

    Cue panic.

    Over the past year or so, courgettes have increased in popularity. This is partly thanks to growing interest in kitchen gadgets like spiralisers.

    vm2002 via Getty Images
    RIP courgetti. 

    #CourgetteGate will undoubtedly come as a slap in the face to foodies, hipsters and January dieters alike.

    If you’re dismayed by the news because you enjoyed a short-lived courgetti love affair (and got a new spiraliser for Christmas), fear not.

    There are plenty of carb alternatives in the fruit and veg department of your local supermarket that can make you just as happy. Here are some of them...

     

    Aubergine Fries

    Eggplant fries FTW #eggplant #vegetables #notcake

    A photo posted by jessie (@cakespyblog) on

     

    Risotto Made With Mushrooms (Mushotto)

    Waitrose

     

    Portobello Mushroom Buns

    AlexPro9500 via Getty Images

     

    Cauliflower Rice

    nata_vkusidey via Getty Images

      

    Sweet Potato Toast

     

    Butternut Squash Waffles

    Butternut Squash Waffles @laceybaier #thanksgiving #breakfast #waffles

    A video posted by Tastemade (@tastemade) on

     

    Cauliflower Pizza Crust 

    Hreni via Getty Images

      

    Avocado Chips

    bhofack2 via Getty Images

      

    Cabbage Noodles 

