We’re in the midst of a courgette shortage and it’s a sorry state of affairs indeed.

Poor weather in southern Spain has resulted in fewer courgettes being harvested, which has sent wholesale courgette prices rocketing across Europe, according to The Guardian.

The courgette shortage has now reached UK supermarkets and it’s even been suggested that the versatile vegetable could disappear from shelves for months.

Cue panic.

Over the past year or so, courgettes have increased in popularity. This is partly thanks to growing interest in kitchen gadgets like spiralisers.