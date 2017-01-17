We’re in the midst of a courgette shortage and it’s a sorry state of affairs indeed.
Poor weather in southern Spain has resulted in fewer courgettes being harvested, which has sent wholesale courgette prices rocketing across Europe, according to The Guardian.
The courgette shortage has now reached UK supermarkets and it’s even been suggested that the versatile vegetable could disappear from shelves for months.
Cue panic.
Over the past year or so, courgettes have increased in popularity. This is partly thanks to growing interest in kitchen gadgets like spiralisers.
#CourgetteGate will undoubtedly come as a slap in the face to foodies, hipsters and January dieters alike.
If you’re dismayed by the news because you enjoyed a short-lived courgetti love affair (and got a new spiraliser for Christmas), fear not.
There are plenty of carb alternatives in the fruit and veg department of your local supermarket that can make you just as happy. Here are some of them...
Aubergine Fries
Risotto Made With Mushrooms (Mushotto)
Portobello Mushroom Buns
Cauliflower Rice
Sweet Potato Toast
Butternut Squash Waffles
Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Avocado Chips