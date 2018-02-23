A mother whose two sons died in a hit-and-run in Coventry has described them as “amazing” boys who will be “deeply missed”.
Louise Platt-May said Corey, six, was “an amazing boy” and Casper, two, was “so loving and caring”.
The brothers were with their mother when they were fatally injured by a black Ford Focus around 2pm on Thursday. Platt-May was unhurt.
A car was found abandoned a short time after the crash nearby.
The boys were rushed to hospital but Casper could not be revived and Corey died after being rushed into surgery.
Platt-May said Corey “will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him”.
She added: “He never kept still, always had to be doing something and coming up with new ideas of things to do. He loved school more than any kid I know. His favourite subject was maths.”
She called Casper “a cheeky little boy, always getting into trouble and driving his brothers crazy”.
“He was so loving and caring and constantly told his family how much he loved them,” she said of her two-year-old son.
“He loved walking everywhere with his wellies and splashing in the puddles. His smile could light up any room and he will be so so missed by all who knew him.”
Two people, a 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and drink driving and remain in custody.
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police’s collision investigation unit, said: “Several witnesses have come forward and I am grateful to everyone who has spoken to us. If there is anyone who has not yet contacted us, they should call 101.
“Specialist family liaison officers are with the family, who are understandably distraught, and they are being kept fully updated.
“This collision has had a profound effect on the community in Stoke and I would ask people not to speculate on what happened which may cause further distress to the family.
“They need our combined support to help them through this dreadful time.”