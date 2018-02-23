A mother whose two sons died in a hit-and-run in Coventry has described them as “amazing” boys who will be “deeply missed”.

Louise Platt-May said Corey, six, was “an amazing boy” and Casper, two, was “so loving and caring”.

The brothers were with their mother when they were fatally injured by a black Ford Focus around 2pm on Thursday. Platt-May was unhurt.

A car was found abandoned a short time after the crash nearby.

The boys were rushed to hospital but Casper could not be revived and Corey died after being rushed into surgery.