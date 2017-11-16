All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Craig Revel Horwood Slates 'Strictly Come Dancing' Star Mollie King

    Ouch.

    16/11/2017 11:50 GMT

    ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed which of this year’s remaining stars he feels is lagging behind the rest of their competitors.

    Craig named former The Saturdays singer Mollie King as the star he believes most needs to “pull their socks up” during an interview with Radio Times.

    Fred Duval via Getty Images
    Craig Revel Horwood

    He said: “She just doesn’t have natural ability and that’s hard to overcome. I think she could, but it’ll take double the work of everybody else.

    “She’s awkward and wooden. She really needs to pull her socks up because she’s lagging behind.”

    Mollie is the only one of this year’s remaining celebrities who has been in the dance-off more than once, first against Simon Rimmer and later with Aston Merrygold.

    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Mollie King

    Aston’s elimination proved to be one of this year’s most shocking moments, with Head Judge Shirley Ballas facing a huge backlash when she chose to send the former JLS singer packing.

    Intriguingly, given he’s now slating her, Craig previously chose to save Mollie when she and Aston were in the bottom two, for which he came under fire from some viewers.

    Speaking out to defend himself in the days that followed, Craig said simply: “We [the judges] didn’t put him in the bottom two, the audience did.”

    Last week, Mollie managed a week off from the bottom two, sailing through to Blackpool Week where she and partner AJ Pritchard will be dancing the Charleston to ‘Wings’ by Little Mix.

    Sadly, Ruth Langsford wasn’t so lucky, bowing out of the competition after a dance-off against Paralympian Jonnie Peacock.

    15 Dream 'Strictly Come Dancing' Celebs
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityStrictly Come DancingCraig Revel HorwoodMollie King

    Conversations