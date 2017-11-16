‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed which of this year’s remaining stars he feels is lagging behind the rest of their competitors. Craig named former The Saturdays singer Mollie King as the star he believes most needs to “pull their socks up” during an interview with Radio Times.

Fred Duval via Getty Images Craig Revel Horwood

He said: “She just doesn’t have natural ability and that’s hard to overcome. I think she could, but it’ll take double the work of everybody else. “She’s awkward and wooden. She really needs to pull her socks up because she’s lagging behind.” Mollie is the only one of this year’s remaining celebrities who has been in the dance-off more than once, first against Simon Rimmer and later with Aston Merrygold.

Mark R. Milan via Getty Images Mollie King