‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed which of this year’s remaining stars he feels is lagging behind the rest of their competitors.
Craig named former The Saturdays singer Mollie King as the star he believes most needs to “pull their socks up” during an interview with Radio Times.
He said: “She just doesn’t have natural ability and that’s hard to overcome. I think she could, but it’ll take double the work of everybody else.
“She’s awkward and wooden. She really needs to pull her socks up because she’s lagging behind.”
Mollie is the only one of this year’s remaining celebrities who has been in the dance-off more than once, first against Simon Rimmer and later with Aston Merrygold.
Aston’s elimination proved to be one of this year’s most shocking moments, with Head Judge Shirley Ballas facing a huge backlash when she chose to send the former JLS singer packing.
Intriguingly, given he’s now slating her, Craig previously chose to save Mollie when she and Aston were in the bottom two, for which he came under fire from some viewers.
Speaking out to defend himself in the days that followed, Craig said simply: “We [the judges] didn’t put him in the bottom two, the audience did.”
Last week, Mollie managed a week off from the bottom two, sailing through to Blackpool Week where she and partner AJ Pritchard will be dancing the Charleston to ‘Wings’ by Little Mix.
Sadly, Ruth Langsford wasn’t so lucky, bowing out of the competition after a dance-off against Paralympian Jonnie Peacock.