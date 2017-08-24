Jeremy Corbyn Predicts A General Election 'In The Near Future'

Theresa May’s government is doomed to collapse and a fresh election “in the near future” is inevitable, Jeremy Corbyn has told HuffPost UK.

The Labour leader said the Tory minority administration will fail before its five-year fixed term is up and Brits should have a fresh choice on their Prime Minister if the Conservatives switch leader.

In an exclusive interview, Corbyn also talked up Emily Thornberry as performing “extremely well” standing in for him at Prime Minister’s Questions stand-in, as it emerged Unite boss Len McCluskey views the shadow foreign secretary as a future leader.

Corbyn has remained in campaign mode since the Tories lost their overall majority in June and Theresa May was forced to strike a £2bn deal with the DUP in order to govern.

Speaking in the Western Isles, Corbyn said: “I don’t believe they can last.