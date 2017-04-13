A crew member on a flight managed to take the load off a mum-of-four by offering an extra pair of hands on the journey.
Another member of the flight crew on Finnair, Ami Niemela, shared the sweet story on her Instagram account alongside a photo of the baby being fed.
“Today we had a mother on board travelling with four little boys,” she wrote on Instagram. “Two of the boys were just babies.
“Naturally one cannot travel with two babies on one’s lap, so we had to solve the dilemma of a missing lap.”
Niemela continued: “Luckily we had our positioning crew on board and wonderful Tom took the task of being the extra lap.
“Don’t you find them quite adorable?”
The story was also shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page on Thursday 13 April and had nearly 20,000 likes in just seven hours.
Many parents commented on the post praising Tom for his kindness to the mother on the flight.
“Thank you, Tom, if the world only had more people like you,” one person wrote. “The baby appreciates it, looking up at you, so cute.”
Another wrote: “Yes Tom. This should be how we show respect for one another. It should be common and ordinary, not the exception. Way to go Finnair. Lead by example.”