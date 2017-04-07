Cricketer Mustafa Bashir, who earlier escaped a prison sentence for domestic violence, has been jailed for 18 months.

The 33-year-old was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Friday after earlier avoiding a prison term by falsely claiming to have had a job offer with Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

Last month Bashir was handed a 18-month suspended sentence for assaulting Fakhara Karim, after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, destroying or damaging property and using a destructive substance with intent to maim.