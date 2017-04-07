Cricketer Mustafa Bashir, who earlier escaped a prison sentence for domestic violence, has been jailed for 18 months.
The 33-year-old was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Friday after earlier avoiding a prison term by falsely claiming to have had a job offer with Leicestershire County Cricket Club.
Last month Bashir was handed a 18-month suspended sentence for assaulting Fakhara Karim, after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, destroying or damaging property and using a destructive substance with intent to maim.
Judge Richard Mansell QC was heavily criticised after he reportedly said Bashir’s victim, Karim, was not vulnerable because she was a graduate who had a lot of friends.
The judge was told that if Bashir was spared custody he would be employed as a professional player by Leicestershire County Cricket Club.
The club later said the claim was “wholly false” and Judge Mansell ordered Bashir’s sentence to be reviewed.
Labour MP Jess Phillips was among those outraged by the judge’s remarks, branding them “dangerous” and “distressing”.
“There is no category that domestic violence does not touch, it does not follow class lines it does not follow race lines, it does not follow age lines,” Phillips told BBC 4’s Today programme.