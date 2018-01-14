A crossbow was reportedly used in the attack and Humberside Police have cordoned off the rural village and have been searching local woods, according to the Press Association .

Shane Gilmer, 30, from Southburn, a village near Driffield, has been named as the man killed in the attack, which took place on Friday evening.

A manhunt is under way for a suspected crossbow killer after a man was murdered and a woman was attacked at their home.

The force has issued an appeal to find the suspect, 55-year-old Anthony Lawrence, and officers have found his car abandoned.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: “We are able to confirm that the victim killed in the incident was 30-year-old Shane Gilmer.

“We are supporting Mr Gilmer’s family during this difficult and sad time.

“The investigation to find the person responsible is ongoing.”

Police received reports at around 9.20pm on Friday that a couple had been seriously injured in a disturbance at their home.

Gilmer died at Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday, while the woman remains in a stable condition.

Police thanked the public for help in tracing Lawrence’s vehicle, a Vauxhall Meriva following an appeal.

Chief Inspector Andy Parsons said: “We are still appealing for anyone who believes they have seen Mr Lawrence to call us immediately on 999.

“While we still believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public, please do not approach him yourself.”

Lawrence is white, around 5ft 10in tall, with short dark hair and large build.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999.