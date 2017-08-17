All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    17/08/2017 12:20 BST

    CrossFit Athlete's 'Transformation Photo' Is Not What You Think

    👏 👏 👏

    Instagram is full of body transformation photos, from people who’ve lost weight to those who’ve seriously hit the gym.

    And while many people work hard to change their body in a healthy way, a CrossFit athlete has reminded her followers how easy these photos are to fake.

    Earlier this week, Jennifer Smith posted her very own before and after photo. The catch? The images were taken just 15 minutes apart. 

    A post shared by Jennifer Smith (@jensmith008) on

    Smith shared the image with her 95K followers, along with the caption: “Ahhh the power of lighting, body posture and a good smile #transformationtuesday #15minuteslater.” 

    Her post soon gained more than 11,000 likes and was inundated with praise from fans.

    “Thank you for being real! Love this,” one Instagram user commented.

    Another said: “Wow that’s crazy, Jen. But thanks for being so open.”

    As well as showing how easy transformation photos are to fake, her post is also a perfect example of how we all look different from different angles.

    So next time you’re feeling body-conscious, give yourself a break and remember there’s no such thing as “perfection”.  

    SEE ALSO:

    Our Body Image Heroes
    MORE:diet and fitnessBody ImageCrossfit

    Conversations