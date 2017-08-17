Instagram is full of body transformation photos, from people who’ve lost weight to those who’ve seriously hit the gym.
And while many people work hard to change their body in a healthy way, a CrossFit athlete has reminded her followers how easy these photos are to fake.
Earlier this week, Jennifer Smith posted her very own before and after photo. The catch? The images were taken just 15 minutes apart.
Smith shared the image with her 95K followers, along with the caption: “Ahhh the power of lighting, body posture and a good smile #transformationtuesday #15minuteslater.”
Her post soon gained more than 11,000 likes and was inundated with praise from fans.
“Thank you for being real! Love this,” one Instagram user commented.
Another said: “Wow that’s crazy, Jen. But thanks for being so open.”
As well as showing how easy transformation photos are to fake, her post is also a perfect example of how we all look different from different angles.
So next time you’re feeling body-conscious, give yourself a break and remember there’s no such thing as “perfection”.