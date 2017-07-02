A 16-year-old girl has been killed after an Audi crashed into pedestrians in Croydon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man, in his 30s, attended a south London police station on Sunday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers were called to Pixton Way at 1.24am following reports of a road traffic collision involving a red Audi A3 convertible.

The car is believed to have been travelling at speed before the driver lost control at a corner and crashed into pedestrians.