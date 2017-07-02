A 16-year-old girl has been killed after an Audi crashed into pedestrians in Croydon in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A man, in his 30s, attended a south London police station on Sunday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers were called to Pixton Way at 1.24am following reports of a road traffic collision involving a red Audi A3 convertible.
The car is believed to have been travelling at speed before the driver lost control at a corner and crashed into pedestrians.
Seven pedestrians were found injured, one of whom was a 16-year-old girl who died at the scene. Police said her next of kin has been informed.
The six other teenagers injured were taken to south London hospitals for treatment. None of their injuries are life threatening, police said.
The man who was driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
Police said there is “nothing to suggest the car was driven deliberately at the group”.
Detectives from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit are investigating and continue to appeal for information and witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574.
Alternatively call police via 101 or tweet information @MetCC.
To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111