    25/07/2017 11:30 BST

    Customer Tries To Return Diced Butternut Squash After Mistaking It For Cheese, Twitter Can't Handle It

    Whoops!

    If you’re a butternut squash fan who’s short on time, the cubed variety may be the only option. An example of which is right here 👇 

    Diced squash is all well and good when it’s squash you’re looking for, but a writer recently live tweeted an incident where this wasn’t the case. 

    James Dator was in his local store when he saw a man attempting to return his diced squash because he thought he was purchasing cheese. Here’s what went down. 

    Understandably, people on Twitter found the whole thing pretty damn funny, so much so that it was later turned into a Twitter moment.  

     But before you laugh too hard, one man said it’s an easy mistake to make.

    The moral of the story? Always read the label, kids. 

    Conversations