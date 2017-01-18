Currently, only 10% of the global cyber workforce - who fight online crime - is female.

GCHQ ’s new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is launching a competition for teenage girls in a bid to find the next generation of ‘Jane Bonds’ to protect the nation from cyber attacks.

Tech-savvy schoolgirls are being targeted by the security services, but pupils need not worry they’re being spied on by the government.

GCHQ director Robert Hannigan said: “I work alongside some truly brilliant women who help protect the UK from all manner of online threats.

“The CyberFirst Girls Competition allows young women a glimpse of this exciting world and provides a great opportunity to use new skills.”

The competition will see teams of four girls aged 13-15 tackle a series of online challenges to test their cyber security skills.

The top 10-scoring teams will progress to a national final in London in March, where they be given a more complex cyber security threat to investigate.

The winning team will be awarded with £1,000-worth of IT equipment for their school.

Alison, a deputy director at NCSC, added: “Women can, and do, make a huge difference in cyber security - this competition could inspire many more to take their first steps into this dynamic and rewarding career.”

Team guardians can pre-register their interest in the competition now via the NCSC website.

Think you have what it takes to become a spy?

