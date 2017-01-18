All Sections
    18/01/2017 13:45 GMT

    If You're A Tech-Savvy Female Student You’re Probably Being Targeted By The Security Services

    Think you have what it takes to become a spy?

    Tech-savvy schoolgirls are being targeted by the security services, but pupils need not worry they’re being spied on by the government.

    GCHQ’s new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is launching a competition for teenage girls in a bid to find the next generation of ‘Jane Bonds’ to protect the nation from cyber attacks. 

    Currently, only 10% of the global cyber workforce - who fight online crime - is female.   

    Alex Potemkin via Getty Images
    GCHQ has launched a new cyber competition for teenage girls to help break down gender barriers in the profession.

    GCHQ director Robert Hannigan said: “I work alongside some truly brilliant women who help protect the UK from all manner of online threats. 

    “The CyberFirst Girls Competition allows young women a glimpse of this exciting world and provides a great opportunity to use new skills.” 

    The competition will see teams of four girls aged 13-15 tackle a series of online challenges to test their cyber security skills. 

    The top 10-scoring teams will progress to a national final in London in March, where they be given a more complex cyber security threat to investigate. 

    The winning team will be awarded with £1,000-worth of IT equipment for their school. 

    Alison, a deputy director at NCSC, added: “Women can, and do, make a huge difference in cyber security - this competition could inspire many more to take their first steps into this dynamic and rewarding career.” 

    Team guardians can pre-register their interest in the competition now via the NCSC website.  

    Give these GCHQ brain-teasers a try. The higher Enigma Rotor Scale, the more complex the challenge. 

    For solutions, visit the GCHQ Twitter page.

    Conversations