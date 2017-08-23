A cyclist that knocked down and killed a mother-of-two in London has been cleared of manslaughter following a ground-breaking trial.

Charlie Alliston was however, found guilty at the Old Bailey on Wednesday of “wanton and furious driving” over the death of 44-year-old HR director Kim Briggs.

The case was thought to be the first time a cyclist had been put on trial for the manslaughter of a pedestrian in England.