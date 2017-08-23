All Sections
    NEWS
    23/08/2017 15:51 BST | Updated 23/08/2017 16:03 BST

    Cyclist Charlie Alliston Cleared Of Manslaughter Over Mother-Of-Two's Death

    Charlie Alliston found guilty of 'wanton and furious driving'.

    A cyclist that knocked down and killed a mother-of-two in London has been cleared of manslaughter following a ground-breaking trial.

    Charlie Alliston was however, found guilty at the Old Bailey on Wednesday of “wanton and furious driving” over the death of 44-year-old HR director Kim Briggs.

    The case was thought to be the first time a cyclist had been put on trial for the manslaughter of a pedestrian in England.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Cyclist Charlie Alliston has been cleared of manslaughter over the death of pedestrian Kim Briggs, but was convicted over a lesser charge of wanton and furious driving

    Alliston was aged 18 when he knocked down Briggs in Old Street, east London, on February 12 last year while riding an Olympics-style track bike that had no front brakes.

    Briggs was trying to cross the road on her lunch break when she collided with Alliston who was said to be travelling at about 14mp on his Planet X rear pedal bike. 

    Met Police
    Briggs died in hospital a week after the incident which occurred in February last year

    Briggs suffered “non-survivable brain injuries” and died in hospital a week later.

    Alliston, now 20, of Bermondsey, south London, had denied a charge under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act of causing bodily harm to Briggs by wanton or furious driving.

