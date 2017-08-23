A cyclist that knocked down and killed a mother-of-two in London has been cleared of manslaughter following a ground-breaking trial.
Charlie Alliston was however, found guilty at the Old Bailey on Wednesday of “wanton and furious driving” over the death of 44-year-old HR director Kim Briggs.
The case was thought to be the first time a cyclist had been put on trial for the manslaughter of a pedestrian in England.
Alliston was aged 18 when he knocked down Briggs in Old Street, east London, on February 12 last year while riding an Olympics-style track bike that had no front brakes.
Briggs was trying to cross the road on her lunch break when she collided with Alliston who was said to be travelling at about 14mp on his Planet X rear pedal bike.
Briggs suffered “non-survivable brain injuries” and died in hospital a week later.
Alliston, now 20, of Bermondsey, south London, had denied a charge under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act of causing bodily harm to Briggs by wanton or furious driving.