A dad has created a “clean air barrier” that protects babies and young children from air pollution while they’re in their prams.

Yosi Romano, a former BBC cameraman from London, was inspired to create ‘Brizi’ after his first daughter was born, three years ago.

“I first became concerned about air quality when I was pushing my daughter along Finchley Road in her pram,” he told HuffPost UK.

“I noticed she was basically level with vehicle exhausts and was breathing in all the fumes.”

Romano researched the issue and was shocked to learn that every year, 570,000 children under five years old die from respiratory infections worldwide.

In response to this, he spent the last three years developing a product that filters the air around a child in a pushchair or car seat.