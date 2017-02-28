Dad Builds Rollercoaster In Back Garden For Toddler And It Is Awesome

A guy may have just won the award for the coolest dad this year after he built a rollercoaster for his son... in his back garden.

Scott Brazelton, from the US, called the creation his most “eccentric, out there project yet” for his three-year-old son Wyatt.

“After taking Wyatt to Disneyland and seeing how much he loved riding rollercoasters at the ripe age of three, I decided to build him his own at our place,” the dad wrote on YouTube on 26 February.

“If the neighbours could see, they’d definitely think I was nuts.”