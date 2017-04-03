A dad has written a touching post telling other parents why he doesn’t judge his wife for co-sleeping with their two kids at night.

David Brinkley, from the US, overheard a conversation his partner had with her friends about co-sleeping. He heard one of the friends mention the fact he must “hate” that his wife wants the kids in the bed with her.

“This blew my mind and has bothered me for days,” Brinkley shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 3 April.

“So I just decided to come out as a man and set a few things straight. I do not hate any part of what makes my wife the mother that she is.

“I would NEVER degrade or disregard anything that she feels like doing for my children.”