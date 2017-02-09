Dad Receives Hilarious Note From Teacher Questioning Son's NSFW Name For Imaginary Friend

When a dad received a teacher’s note about his son’s imaginary friend, he wasn’t expecting it to be the “funniest thing I’ve ever read”.

Paul Hunt, from Somerset, got sent the letter from his son’s teacher questioning the NSFW name his 10-year-old son had given to his imaginary friend.

Hunt shared a photo of the note on Twitter on 7 February.

It read: “[Your son] and a few of his friends often make up characters, give them amusing name and then have exciting adventures at playtimes.

“It has come to our attention that one of the characters has the name ‘Wildo the Dildo’ and this has, I’m sure you can understand, raised some concerns.”