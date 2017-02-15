Dad Pranked Daughter With 'Broken Phone' App But It Didn't Go As Planned

A dad who often plays jokes on his daughter decided to get one up on her by creating the illusion that she’d cracked her phone screen.
Gary Simon, from the US, said his daughter loved playing the iPhone game ‘My Hank’, where kids can follow a ‘talking dog’ on adventures in Hawaii.
The dad cunningly decided to create his own version of the game, so when you click on the app, it looks as if the phone screen has cracked while omitting loud beeping noises.
Simon filmed his daughter as she loaded the game, but wasn’t expecting her to react the way she did.
As soon as the game loaded and the cracked screen appeared, Simon’s daughter screamed, shoved her phone in her dad’s hands and ran away.
From the corner of the room she shouted: “I’m scared” and started crying asking after her mum, even when he told her it was just another one of his pranks.
Simon then found himself having to make it up to his daughter, as the video cuts to them looking at toys in Toys ‘R’ Us.
“Do you hate me still?” he asked her.
“No,” she replied, with a huge smile on her face.
Simon did a rundown on “how to make an app to troll your friends” on his website Coursetro.com.
The video prank he uploaded was viewed nearly 2,000 times in just one day.