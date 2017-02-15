Dad Pranked Daughter With 'Broken Phone' App But It Didn't Go As Planned

A dad who often plays jokes on his daughter decided to get one up on her by creating the illusion that she’d cracked her phone screen.

Gary Simon, from the US, said his daughter loved playing the iPhone game ‘My Hank’, where kids can follow a ‘talking dog’ on adventures in Hawaii.

The dad cunningly decided to create his own version of the game, so when you click on the app, it looks as if the phone screen has cracked while omitting loud beeping noises.

Simon filmed his daughter as she loaded the game, but wasn’t expecting her to react the way she did.