Little Girl Proves That Dads Really Do Have Superpowers

A little girl reacted in the perfect way when her dad pretended he had superpowers while they were having daddy-daughter time.
When he shot his hands in the air then towards her, she rightfully did what anyone else would do when you’re playing magic.
And, seeing as when kids find something they like they always want to do it again, she got right back up again to do it all over.
Oh the fun you can have with toddlers.
