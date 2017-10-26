Academics have accused the Daily Mail of attempting to censor free speech after the tabloid attacked “Remainer universities” in a cutting front page take-down of UK lecturers’ so-called “anti-Brexit bias”. After Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris - a staunch Brexiteer - was condemned earlier this week over a “chilling” letter he wrote to universities asking for the names of academics teaching about Brexit, the right-wing paper today suggested it is in fact pro-EU lecturers leaving students afraid to speak their minds on campus. According to the tabloid, professors have been caught “doling out pro-EU pamphlets” and inviting students to Open Britain meetings, and one academic allegedly compared supporting Brexit to backing the Nazis after seeing an undergraduate at a pro-Leave stall ahead of the Referendum. Referencing the backlash faced by Heaton-Harris over his enquiries, the newspaper said that “revelations of anti-Brexit bias” at universities showed that the Conservative politician was “well within his rights to ask what is happening in higher education”. The Daily Mail asked students who had heard “anti-Brexit bias” on campus to get in touch, while in a separate article the paper also profiled 14 Oxford and Cambridge University leaders, asking: “Just why is every new Oxbridge head a leftie?”

A number of academics have furiously hit back at the articles, with one lecturer slamming it as a “witch hunt”. Professor Thom Brooks, dean of Durham University’s law school, called the story “dog whistle politics at its worst”. Speaking to HuffPost UK, Brooks said: “It shows how badly Brexit negotiations are going that any kind of criticism of how things are is now being treated as treason.” Citing the newspaper’s now infamous splash after the High Court ruled that Parliament - not the Prime Minister - would need to trigger article 50, the law and government professor said: “It might as well have said ‘enemies of the people’ on the front page.” “They went to only a handful of universities across the country and could find one, sometimes two, one-off instances of someone doing something legally-protected, perfectly okay, but that the Daily Mail doesn’t like,” Brooks continued. “Scouring the country, looking under every rock, going behind every tree and looking behind every book in the library and that’s the best that they can do? “There’s nothing in their piece showing systematic abuse of lecturers brain-washing students in the classroom about what they have to read and are assessed on.” He added: “It’s shameful stuff. It will rightly strike a lot of people as not only nonsense, but offensive.”

Meanwhile, Professor Kevin Featherstone, head of the European Institute at the LSE, said students come to UK universities from all over the world “because we uphold academic freedoms and free speech”. “They do not come to a university system where politicians can determine the curriculum or tell people what they can or cannot say,” he said. “There is no evidence of academics campaigning in their lectures or in the classroom. “Like any other citizen, academics must be free to campaign in the outside world on issues that concern them, but there is no evidence of academics forcing opinions or intimidating students and I would challenge evidence to be cited.” But responding to these comments, a spokesperson for the Daily Mail denied that the article challenged academic freedoms, claiming the paper was “deeply concerned” this freedom was under threat, with universities “falling into the grip of left-liberal consensus”. However, the article has already triggered a significant backlash on social media, with some suggesting the article marks the “beginning of a slippery slope”:

And with this, the Daily Mail forfeits any right to complain about free speech in universities... https://t.co/pp4C8Tz3DW — Oliver (@OliGarner1) October 26, 2017

This newspaper really is the most vile rag in existence. Slamming universities for having free speech... #DailyFail #DailyMail #dontread pic.twitter.com/HDhkFSHZeE — Mark Jolley (@MrMarkJolley) October 26, 2017

Yesterday: "He is only asking for information".

Today: a full on witch hunt. pic.twitter.com/QNdTNkIGrv — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 26, 2017

"Have you or any of your friend been taught facts or economics? REPORT THE TRAITORS WHO TURNED YOU AGAINST BREXIT" pic.twitter.com/0pZKwL0WbL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 26, 2017

The idiocy of that Daily Mail splash in full: UK further education brings £25bn into the UK and is a world leader in research excellence. Idiots instead dismiss it as a fifth column. — James Tate (@thehenleytweet) October 26, 2017

Breaking News: The Daily Mail has ‘uncovered examples’ of people exercising their right to free speech... pic.twitter.com/jE78os7xfe — Scott (@scottacr) October 26, 2017

Rees-Mogg calls Head of Bank of England "enemy" and Daily Mail now challenging academic freedom - welcome to #Brexit Britain... Grim. pic.twitter.com/MpXQfAsHys — Stephen Doughty (@SDoughtyMP) October 25, 2017

Why rest with Universities? The Daily Mail could also target the remainer CBI, IOD, FSB, World Bank, IMF, BofE Governor, Bloomberg, Japanese corporations with large investments in the UK, Nobel prize winning economists, globally successful business leaders and 16 million voters pic.twitter.com/EfdMFtyNfp — James Tate (@thehenleytweet) October 26, 2017

Daily Mail: students are trying to censor free speech at universities!

Also Daily Mail: how dare universities talk about Brexit like this! pic.twitter.com/grfLqRZIoZ — Lauren Davidson (@laurendavidson) October 26, 2017