The Mail splashed “STEEL OF THE NEW IRON LADY” and praised the “momentous day” when the prime minister pledged to quit the Single Market and walk away from the EU completely if it didn’t offer Britain a good deal.

The Daily Mail’s front page praising Theresa May is in stark contrast to German paper Die Welt.

The German press, which pushed for a Remain vote, appeared to be decidedly less impressed.

Die Welt, a conservative broadsheet, ran a picture of May with the words Little Britain beneath her and a headline saying she is “leading Britain into isolation”.