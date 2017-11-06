A Daily Mail journalist has faced a backlash after criticising women for coming forward about being sexually harassed.

Speaking on Channel 4 News, Dame Ann Leslie told Krishnan Guru-Murthy that women “can’t have it both ways”.

The long-serving foreign correspondent condemned women who have spoke out in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal as she revealed on the programme that she had been sexually assaulted by late Tory MP Nicholas Fairburn.

The journalist said that the Scottish politician, who died in 1995, put his hand on her crotch when they were both appearing on an episode of BBC Radio 4′s Any Questions.

She said: “However, what I don’t like about what’s going on now is feminists have been trying all the time to say ‘oh my goodness, women must be in power, they must be strong, they will be strong’.

“They seem to spend their time now saying women are traumatised because some some silly old drunk in Parliament put his hand on her knee or anything like that. You can’t have it both ways.

“You can’t say women are strong and empowered and then say they’re scared and they’re going to cry and all that sort of thing.”