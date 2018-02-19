Theresa May’s former second-in-command has taken a swipe at Brexit MPs who “won’t accept evidence” in his first interview since being sacked over a porn scandal.

Damian Green, who was axed as First Secretary of State just before Christmas, warned the country was in danger of being run on “faith-based policies” as many MPs dismiss forecasts and reports which don’t sit with their views.

Government reports leaked to BuzzFeed News in January which showed a hit to the economy under various Brexit scenarios were dismissed by Leave campaigners – with Brexit Minister Steve Baker saying civil service forecasts are “always wrong”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in an interview due to be broadcast on Monday evening, Green said: “There’s a great problem of politicians who won’t accept evidence.

“We can all argue about economic forecasts and none of them are 100% accurate but you have to rely on them and if you reject evidence you don’t like then you will end up with faith-based policies.”

He added: “If analysis is being produced then publish it.”

Much of the criticism of the forecasts came from Brexit-backing Tory MPs, with Jacob Rees-Mogg going as far as claiming civil servants are “fiddling the figures” when it comes to analysing Brexit.

Green hit out at such suggestions, and said: “I do reject all the conspiracy theories that suggest there’s some sort of plot inside the official machine to thwart the will of the people.”