Former shadow minister Dan Jarvis has applied to become South Yorkshire’s new “metro mayor”, HuffPost UK has been told.

The Barnsley MP, who at one stage was tipped as a future Labour leader, has joined former minister Richard Caborn and local councillor Ben Curran on the list of contenders for his party’s selection contest, party sources said.

The election for the newly-created South Yorkshire mayoralty takes place in May along with other local elections across the country.

Labour, which is expected to win the election in one of its strongest northern heartlands, is set to announce its candidate in March.

But the South Yorkshire post centres on Sheffield and will give little power or money to the new region.

Ex-Para Jarvis has been calling for months for a bigger ‘One Yorkshire’ mayoralty, taking in Leeds, Barnsley and Doncaster as well as Sheffield, and his move will be seen as a stepping stone to ensuring the wider plan gets Government approval.