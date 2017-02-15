This Dance School Got Girls To Bring Along Their Dads For Valentine's Day

No parent wants to imagine their child spending Valentine’s Day alone.
So a dance school in the USA encouraged their students to invite their dad for a one-off daddy-daughter class on 14 February.
A teacher at the Philadelphia Dance Centre (PDC) told parents: “Please make sure all children have someone present on these days – we do not want anyone to feel left out.”
And the fathers certainly didn’t disappoint, with video footage of the lesson showing them practicing their best points and lifts.
Afterwards, the PDC posted on their Facebook page: “I can’t thank these gentlemen enough for making this day so very special! Thank you, thank you! Happy Valentine’s day.”
The centre also ran a hip-hop class for mums to attend earlier in the week.