This Dance School Got Girls To Bring Along Their Dads For Valentine's Day

No parent wants to imagine their child spending Valentine’s Day alone. So a dance school in the USA encouraged their students to invite their dad for a one-off daddy-daughter class on 14 February.

A teacher at the Philadelphia Dance Centre (PDC) told parents: “Please make sure all children have someone present on these days – we do not want anyone to feel left out.” And the fathers certainly didn’t disappoint, with video footage of the lesson showing them practicing their best points and lifts.