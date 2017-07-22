The full celebrity line-up for the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ has reportedly leaked, and if it is the real deal then we’re all in for a treat.
The ice-dancing competition is set to return to ITV this Autumn after a three year hiatus from our screens.
Now The Sun claim to have got their mits on the list of exactly who will be taking to the ice, and it’s quite the line-up.
Fresh from relaunching her pop career, Katie Price is reportedly one of the top bookings. She has made no secret of the fact that she’d love to don her ice skates and learn a few moves.
Back in April, she tweeted: “I would so do this.”
A show source added: “She wants to do it more than a lot of other shows because she sees it as a challenge and she actually has to learn something.
“ITV knows Katie is popular with their audience and would bring plenty of drama to the show.”
Also rumoured to be joining Katie are sportswoman Ebony Rainford-Brent, Psychic to the stars Sally Morgan, Olympic sport shooter Amber Hill, ‘Bake Off’ champ Candice Brown, ‘Loose Woman’ Saira Khan, Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn and footballer’s wife Alex Gerrard.
Heading up the male contestants is newlywed royal butler Paul Burrell, and anyone who watched him on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ already knows he makes for great TV.
Joining him on the ice will be presenter Toby Anstis, ‘Corrie’ star Antony Cotton, comedian Stephen Bailey, ‘This Morning’ wine expert Olly Smith and ruby player Max Evans.
It is understood that Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be returning to the show, but this time as judges rather than coaches.