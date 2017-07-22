The full celebrity line-up for the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ has reportedly leaked, and if it is the real deal then we’re all in for a treat.

The ice-dancing competition is set to return to ITV this Autumn after a three year hiatus from our screens.

Now The Sun claim to have got their mits on the list of exactly who will be taking to the ice, and it’s quite the line-up.

Fresh from relaunching her pop career, Katie Price is reportedly one of the top bookings. She has made no secret of the fact that she’d love to don her ice skates and learn a few moves.