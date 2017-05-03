Danielle Lloyd's Baby Holds Up The Peace Sign In Ultrasound Photo

Danielle Loyd has revealed her father did let details of her baby name shortlist slip, but she’s not upset - and by the looks of things neither is little “Ronnie”. The mum-of-three shared a photo from her ultrasound scan on Instagram on Tuesday 2 May, in which it looks like her baby is holding up the peace sign.

So our little man was throwing out the peace sign today ✌🏻💙🌎 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on May 2, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Lloyd also shared a photo showing how little “Ronnie” may look when he’s a teenager. She used an app to create a photo of a younger version of her husband-to-be Michael O’Neill and she captioned the shot: “Omg made this using face app wonder if our little boy will look like this younger version of Michael 🤣😍 “

Omg made this using face app wonder if our little boy will look like this younger version of Michael 🤣😍 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on May 3, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Here’s the original shot for comparison.

My man 💙😍😘🌎 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:02am PDT