Danielle Lloyd's Baby Holds Up The Peace Sign In Ultrasound Photo

Danielle Loyd has revealed her father did let details of her baby name shortlist slip, but she’s not upset - and by the looks of things neither is little “Ronnie”.
The mum-of-three shared a photo from her ultrasound scan on Instagram on Tuesday 2 May, in which it looks like her baby is holding up the peace sign.
Lloyd also shared a photo showing how little “Ronnie” may look when he’s a teenager.
She used an app to create a photo of a younger version of her husband-to-be Michael O’Neill and she captioned the shot:
“Omg made this using face app wonder if our little boy will look like this younger version of Michael 🤣😍 “
Here’s the original shot for comparison.
Lloyd’s father Arthur Lloyd prompted speculation that her baby would be called Ronnie when he commented on an Instagram photo of a crib:
“Little Ronnie will love it.”
His daughter has now confirmed that he did give away one of the baby names at the top of her list.
“We’ve got a short list of names that we really like and Ronnie is obviously one of them,” she wrote in her OK! column.
“My granddad is called Ronnie so I really love that name and it would mean a lot for me to call the baby Ronnie, we haven’t actually chosen it yet though.
“My dad commented on my Instagram and then everyone picked up on it, he was like ‘I’m so sorry’, I told him not to worry about it at all but he still felt really bad.”
Lloyd is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara.