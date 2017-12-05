Maltese police have arrested 10 suspects in the murder of anti-corruption blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

All of the suspects are Maltese nationals and most have a criminal record, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said. The police have 48 hours to question the suspects, arraign them or release them. Galizia was killed almost two months ago when her car was blown up.

Muscat initially announced eight arrests at a press conference, then later said on Twitter that two more had been apprehended.