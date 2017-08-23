A nail artist is raising awareness of a lesser-known symptom of skin cancer which she discovered on a client’s nail.

The artist said she noticed one of her walk-in clients had a “straight dark vertical stripe” down her nail. Immediately she told her to get it checked, as she believed it could be melanoma.

Her client was later diagnosed with an aggressive form of the cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes. The nail artist said “her prognosis is not good”.

She urged people to pay attention to abnormalities on their nails.

“Odd changes in your nails can very likely be nothing to worry about,” she said. “But sometimes it is an indication of a very serious disease.”