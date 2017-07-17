David Cameron has revealed what punishment he would like to dole out to some of his former cabinet colleagues.

“If it involved crossing a very, very dangerous river on a raft, I can think of a few I’d want to strap together,” the former prime minister told the Evening Standard today.

Cameron suggested the activity for Tory MPs if they every took part in his new National Citizen Service scheme for young people.

He also warned May that she needed to offer a “more inspiring” vision to the country and described the election result as “depressing”.