David Cameron has revealed what punishment he would like to dole out to some of his former cabinet colleagues.
“If it involved crossing a very, very dangerous river on a raft, I can think of a few I’d want to strap together,” the former prime minister told the Evening Standard today.
Cameron suggested the activity for Tory MPs if they every took part in his new National Citizen Service scheme for young people.
He also warned May that she needed to offer a “more inspiring” vision to the country and described the election result as “depressing”.
Cameron’s intervention came amid a internal row in Theresa May’s cabinet over the direction Brexit should take.
Philip Hammond yesterday angrily accused Cabinet rivals of trying to undermine his attempts to focus on “protecting our economy” during the exit talks with the EU.
But this morning The Daily Telegraph quoted one unnamed cabinet minister hitting back at the chancellor in strong terms.
“What’s really going on is that the Establishment, the Treasury, is trying to f*** it up. They want to frustrate Brexit,” the minister said.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Grayling attempted to play down reports of seething rows but admitted the Cabinet was “not a group of clones”.
Robert Halfon, a Tory MP was sacked as a minister by May, told the BBC of the Cabinet: “They need to get in a cold bath - not together - and literally come out and have a warm pint with one another afterwards.”
Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael said the dispute “has got so out hand” May “should invite Jeremy Kyle along to Cabinet”.