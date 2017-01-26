The mystery of an unknown man who was found dead on a moor with poison in his body more than a year ago has finally been solved.

The man, dubbed Neil Dovestones in reference to the area on Saddleworth Moor where he was found, has been identified as David Lytton.

Greater Manchester Police said on Thursday that Lytton’s identity was confirmed by senior coroner for Oldham, Simon Nelson, after more than a year of investigations and appeals.

The 67-year-old, from London, was found dead on 12 December 2015 on the Chew track leading from Dovestones Reservoir boating lake to Indians Head, on the moor in the Pennines.