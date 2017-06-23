Davina McCall has delighted ‘Big Brother’ fans by making a cameo appearance on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’.

The presenter popped up in a pre-recorded message during Thursday (23 June) night’s show to congratulate host Rylan Clark-Neal on his 300th episode.

Channel 5

Davina’s successor Emma Willis hijacked the show with a number of surprises for Rylan, including an appearance from his husband (and former ‘Big Brother’ contestant) Dan Clark-Neal.

But the best gift of all was a video from the original ‘Big Mutha’.

“I’m in a bikini for you,” Davina joked. “I’m here to say, well done! You are so brilliant on ‘Big Brother’s Bit on the Side’. You’re really passionate about it, which is the thing that I think everybody loves.

“You are clever, and really funny! You can only be that funny when you’re that clever. You are passionate, and you are warm, and we love you!”

Ian Gavan via Getty Images Davina was the original host of 'Big Brother'

Davina hosted ‘Big Brother’ from its inception in 2000 until it was axed by Channel 4 in 2010.

She later decided not to return when Channel 5 bought the rights to air the show, with series two champion Brain Dowling was installed as host.

However, he was fired after only two years, and replaced with Emma, who previously hosted ‘Bit On The Side’.

Earlier this year, Davina admitted she was up for hosting an episode of the spin-off series if Rylan or Emma were ever unavailable.

‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ airs weeknights on Channel 5.

