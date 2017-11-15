Dawn Butler: We Need More Rubbish Women In Parliament To Achieve Equality

Labour frontbencher Dawn Butler has told a select committee she wants to see more ‘rubbish women’ in Parliament and ‘sometimes you have to wait for people to die’ for attitudes towards equality to change.

Discussing her party’s progress on getting more female MPs into the Commons, the shadow women and equalities minister said a real indication of parity would be “when we have as many rubbish women as rubbish men”.

Representatives from the four main parties, including Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and SNP Westminster boss Ian Blackford, were called to give evidence in front of the women and equalities committee on diversity efforts during and since June’s snap general election.

Responding to Conservative MP Eddie Hughes, who asked the panel for their opinions on the one thing that could be done to improve equality, Butler said: “This might sound a bit flippant, but more rubbish women. Because in terms of women always having to be spectacular and driven, we will know when we’ve reached real equality when we have as many rubbish women in Parliament as we have rubbish men.”