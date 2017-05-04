A killer whale who washed up on a Scottish beach last year was one of the “most contaminated” animals on the planet, researchers have found.

Lulu, one of the UK’s last killer whales, was founded dead on the Isle of Tiree after becoming entangled in fishing lines.

Tests carried out on the whale revealed she had incredibly high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) contamination.

PCBs, which were banned in the 1980s, were once widely used in electrical equipment as well as paint and plastics, and rubber products.

PCBs can cause cancer and suppress the immune system. They are very tough chemicals and do not break down in the environment.