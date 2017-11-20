Viewers of the BBC’s Blue Planet II have vowed “never” to use plastic again after a pilot whale was filmed carrying her deceased calf, who is believed to have died as a result of plastic contamination. The powerful scene in the hit BBC nature documentary, which aired on Sunday evening, led many to question the impact human waste is having on the environment - and the animals who live in some of the most remote places on earth. The calf is suspected to have died after being poisoned by his mother’s contaminated milk.

BBC A pilot whale was filmed carrying round her dead calf.

David Attenborough, who is narrating Blue Planet II, told the BBC audience: “In top predators like these, industrial chemicals can build up to lethal levels. “And plastic could be part of the problem. As plastic breaks down, it combines with these other pollutants that are consumed by vast numbers of these marine creatures. “It’s possible that her calf may have been poisoned by her own contaminated milk. “Pilot whales have big brains. They can certainly experience emotions. Judging from the behaviour of the adults, the loss of the infant has affected the entire family. “Unless the flow of plastics and industrial pollution into the world’s oceans is reduced, marine life will be poisoned by them for many centuries to come.” The footage led many to question their own use of plastic.

So so sad to see this mother and her dead baby. We need to stop using plastic and save our oceans. We need to wake up to this before it’s too late. https://t.co/nQv0KcyCYk — Amy Williams (@AmyWilliamsMBE) November 19, 2017

😭 never using plastic bags again. https://t.co/XTrndvsjtL — Lynsey C Tyson (@TysonLynsey) November 20, 2017

That baby whale and it’s mum are too much I’m never buying plastic again 😭😭😭😭 #BluePlanet🐳 — VM ❄️ (@vanessamurphy) November 19, 2017

We have to do something about plastic we need a plastic revolution #BluePlanet — Mud Cakes and Wine (@mudcakesandwine) November 19, 2017

Watching blue planet has made me realise I NEVER want to use plastic again☹️☹️ — Gaby Taylor (@GabTaylor23) November 19, 2017

David Attenborough got me feeling like I never want to use a plastic bag ever again 😢 #BluePlanet2 — Sam Duckham (@Quackers93) November 19, 2017

Blue Planet II also showed animals such as sea turtles tangled in discarded plastic floating in the sea. Around 8 million tonnes of plastic is dumped into the world’s oceans every year, Attenborough said. The government has indicated that a takeaway box tax will be considered to help tackle the issue of plastic waste. Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to announce a call for evidence in Wednesday’s Budget on tackling and charging single-use plastics to help prevent pollution in the world’s oceans. This means that plastic packaging, polystyrene takeaway boxes and other single-use plastics could be taxed to tackle waste. The move forms part of the government’s 25-year environment strategy and comes after the introduction of the plastic carrier bag charge and a ban on microbeads.

BBC Images from Blue Planet II shows discarded plastic waste floating in the ocean.