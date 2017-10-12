A Labour MP has been criticised for failing to adequately answer a question on “double standards” in the wake of the Universal Credit helpline controversy, having being caught off guard during an interview on Thursday. Debbie Abrahams, the shadow work and pensions secretary, was condemning the Government’s use of a 0345 number for claimants - which HuffPost yesterday revealed could leave callers significantly out of pocket - when she was ensnared by LBC host Jim Diamond. Abrahams was exercised about the 55p per minute call charges which Theresa May had been forced to defend during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, accusing the Conservatives of lacking “humanity”.

Labour MP tears into govt for using 0345 numbers, but is lost for words when LBC host tells her Labour use them too https://t.co/utRB2qxabJ — LBC (@LBC) October 12, 2017

“People can be racking up costs if they are using their mobile, if they don’t have a landline... at an average of £3.30 a call. “Someone on a low-income to get the support they need to have to pay £3.30... that is a lot of money.” Diamond then informed Abrahams that Labour uses an 0345 number for people wanting to sign up as members and asked, “if it is so bad” why does the party use it? But as listeners were quick to point out, there was an easy defence for the Labour MP:

This is woeful. Didn’t it occur to her that Labour membership and claiming your benefits are two very different things? https://t.co/Im2QNfW7Zt — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) October 12, 2017

This doesn't work does it. Destitute people aren't ringing up the Labour Party to get the money they need to survive. — Jack Seale (@jackseale) October 12, 2017

Debbie Abrahams obviously needs training on debating if she can't defend completely different uses of 0345 numbers. https://t.co/cHQbQ2Vgub — Simon Bye 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@SW11simon) October 12, 2017

A clearly flummoxed Abrahams replied: ” I don’t know. I think you make a very valid point. I had no idea about this and yes, we need to get our own house in order as well.” When Diamond pushed her further, Abrahams tried to steer the conversation back to the Conservatives: “Lets not forget this is a Government programme and you’ve got me on here taking about this.” After Diamond interjected to reaffirm his point, Abrahams concluded: “I agree with you. So can we move on.”