Universal Credit is a flagship benefits scheme rolling out across the country. While the government claims it will leave three million families better off each month, critics - including some Tory MPs - say the move is pushing some of the country’s most vulnerable people to the brink. Either way, the change represents the largest shake up of benefits in the UK in decades. Here’s everything you need to know about Universal Credit.

PA Archive/PA Images Universal Credit is being rolled out at job centres across the UK as part of an accelerated scheme

What is Universal Credit? Universal Credit is a new means-tested payment being rolled out across the UK in what has been described as “the biggest-ever reform of benefits”. Intended to be simpler than the current system, the single, monthly payment replaces six key benefits and tax credits: Child tax credit

Housing benefit

Income support

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance

Working tax credit Who can apply for Universal Credit? According to the government, you may be eligible for Universal Credit if you’re a low income worker, or you’re unemployed. However, you cannot claim Universal Credit if you: are expected to earn more than £338 in the next month

are self-employed

have savings of more than £6,000

are not able to work or look for work due to a health condition or disability

are in full-time education or training

are not a British Citizen

are a homeowner

are homeless

are a carer, including if you’re a foster carer

are pregnant or you’ve had a baby within the last 15 weeks

are liable to pay child maintenance

Thanasis Zovoilis via Getty Images Critics say single parents will be hit especially hard by the changes

How much is Universal Credit worth? As Universal Credit is means-tested, the amount you may be eligible to receive is dependent on your circumstances. The payment is made up of a basic allowance, with extra money dependent on additional elements. According to hardship charity Turn2Us, basic universal credit allowances are as follows: Single claimant aged under 25: £251.77 per month

Single claimant aged 25 or over: £317.82 per month

Joint claimants both aged under 25: £395.20 per month

Joint claimants aged 25 or over: £498.89 There are then additional elements which can be added to the basic allowance, including a: child element

childcare costs element

limited capability for work element

carer element

housing costs element Why is it controversial? One of the biggest controversies around Universal Credit is that claimants can be forced to wait for up to six weeks without payments when they first apply. According to activists and critics, this means financially vulnerable people are being pushed into increasingly precarious situations. While some are left dependent on food banks while they wait for the benefits to be paid, others are being left with rent arrears as they struggle to cover housing costs. Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake has said universal credit was leading people to flock to food banks in record numbers, accusing the government of “frightening” incompetence.

PA Wire/PA Images Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake says more and more people are being forced to use food banks thanks to Universal Credit