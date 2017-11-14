Debbie - who has repeatedly been forced to address rumours that there’s more to her relationship with Giovanni than dancing - has admitted she has been pleasantly surprised by how much chemistry she has with the Italian professional.

She told OK! Magazine: “It’s one in a million. We realised we wanted to dance together, but I don’t think we realised the absolute chemistry we’d have.

“There’s a magic that is happening.”

Confessing that the other contestants “take the mickey” out of them for their closeness, Debbie added: “He really cares, he doesn’t just care about me, he cares about everybody. He makes everyone feel special and that’s what Paul used to do, and that’s what I love about him.

“We’ve laughed about how similar we are. Why does it happen in life? I don’t know. We just have this incredible bond.”

Setting the record straight over the weekend, Debbie insisted: “The truth is we really like each other but it isn’t a love affair. We love each other, but we are not in love with each other. It’s just one of those very special friendships.”

She’d previously revealed that ‘Strictly’ had made her feel “genuine happiness” for the first time since the death of her husband Paul Daniels last year.