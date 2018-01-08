‘Will And Grace’ star Debra Messing called out the E! network during a live live interview on the channel, after they were accused of paying one of their female presenters less than her male co-star.

Debra was being interviewed by E! presenter Giuliana Rancic at the Golden Globes on Sunday (7 January), where she discussed the Time’s Up movement, which aims to tackle the issue of violence and inequality towards women.

The actress then paused to give a shout-out to former E! host Catt Sadler, who stepped down from the channel last year, claiming that she was being paid considerably less than her male co-presenter.