Mushroom clouds were a common sight in the Nevada desert and the Pacific Proving Ground between 1945 and 1962.

The US used the regions to carry out more than 200 atmospheric nuclear tests, before above ground explosions were banned in 1963.

Now, a team of nuclear weapon physicists is seeking to preserve decomposing footage of those tests by embarking upon a major digitisation project.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLLN) uploaded the first 64 declassified videos to its YouTube channel this week.