LATEST: Defend Europe just released a video of the encounter detailed below but omitted the part where they’re told to leave Libyan waters.

On Saturday Defend Europe held a press conference in France to announce the temporary suspension of their “successful” mission, an event slightly marred by the absence of their ship’s crew who were (and still are) stranded off the coast of Malta.

Undeterred, spokesmen for the group spent 20 minutes detailing their accomplishments, building upon what appeared to be a productive final week in which they made “new friends” in the form of the Libyan Coast Guard.