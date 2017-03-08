Defiant Little Girl Stares Down The Wall Street Bull On International Women’s Day

Lower Manhattan’s bronze charging bull has long been a symbol of male dominance on Wall Street, but on International Women’s Day it was joined by a similarly defiant figure.

For now, standing in its path is the statue of a little girl, her hands on her hips and her head held high, as if fearlessly staring the animal down. Before her stands a plaque which urges: “Know the power of women in leadership.”

The statue was placed there by State Street Global Advisors, the world’s third largest asset manager, as a means of calling attention to the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards and the pay gap of women working in financial services.